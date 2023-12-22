top cruises for singles

Solo Adventures at Sea

As solo travel becomes increasingly popular, many are taking to the high seas to find adventure, relaxation and sometimes even love. Singles cruises offer the unique opportunity to socialize with like-minded individuals in a relaxed, fun setting. With various cruise lines offering special deals and packages to cater to the solo traveler, the notion of cruising alone has never been more appealing. In this article, we will look at the top cruise lines that offer singles cruises, including Norwegian Cruise Line, Silversea and others.

Top Singles Cruises

1. Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL)

With their award-winning “Freestyle Cruising” concept, Norwegian Cruise Line has been an industry leader in creating experiences tailored for solo travelers. One of their standout features is the Studio Staterooms specifically designed for singles, and the exclusive Studio Lounge—a space to meet and mingle with other solo cruisers.

Pricing for a solo cabin typically starts around $1,000 to $2,500 for a 7-night cruise but varies significantly depending on the destination, ship and time of booking. NCL consistently offers deals that minimize or waive the single supplement, making their cruises quite attractive financially for singles.

2. Silversea

For the solo traveler seeking a bit more luxury, Silversea Cruises offers an intimate, all-inclusive cruising experience. With smaller ships and all-suite accommodations, Silversea provides a refined atmosphere. The line occasionally runs promotions that reduce the single supplement to as low as 10% above the double occupancy rate.

While generally more expensive with prices ranging upwards of $3,500 for a week-long cruise, your fare includes gourmet dining, beverages, gratuities and often even excursions, making it a comprehensive luxury package.

3. Virgin Voyages

New to the cruise scene, Virgin Voyages is quickly establishing a name for itself with a modern, adults-only approach. With a focus on wellness and sustainability, solo travelers will find contemporary design features with a dynamic social atmosphere.

Their “cabin for one” offers a sleek and stylish option for the single cruiser, with pricing starting at around $1,600 for a 5-night Caribbean cruise. Virgin Voyages is also known to offer “no single supplement” specials, making them an appealing choice for budget-conscious solo travelers.

4. Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line’s festive “Fun Ships” are a great fit for singles looking to mix and mingle in a casual, high-energy environment. While they don’t offer specialized single cabins, they do provide competitive rates for solo passengers and often have specials to save on single supplements.

Expect to pay anywhere from $500 for shorter sailings to over $1,000 for longer cruises, with pricing varying greatly based on itinerary and timing.

5. Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean offers a great balance of activities and relaxation for singles. Their ships boast a variety of entertainment options, from Broadway-style shows to high-energy nightclubs. Solo travelers, particularly those in their 30s and 40s, will appreciate the studio cabins that do not require a single supplement.

Cruise rates for singles can range from $800 to $2,000 for a one-week voyage, with the best deals often found during off-peak seasons or last-minute promotions.

6. Celebrity Cruises

Offering a more upscale experience, Celebrity Cruises caters to solo travelers with seasonal promotions that reduce or eliminate the single supplement on select sailings. The ambiance is sophisticated yet welcoming, with an array of social opportunities and chic solo cabins on select ships.

For a 7-night cruise, singles should expect to pay between $1,200 to $3,000, depending on the ship, destination and whether a promotion is in effect.

7. Holland America Line

Holland America Line has long been a favorite among mature solo travelers. They provide an elegant, mid-sized ship experience with a variety of enrichment programs. While they don’t offer exclusive single cabins, they do have social hosts and hostesses onboard to facilitate introductions and create a friendly atmosphere.

Prices for solo travelers generally start at around $1,100 for a 7-day cruise, taking into account the applicable single supplement.

Tips on What to Look for When Booking a Singles Cruise

When planning your solo voyage, keep the following in mind:

Single supplements: Look for deals that reduce or waive these additional fees. Some lines offer solo cabins at no additional cost.

Look for deals that reduce or waive these additional fees. Some lines offer solo cabins at no additional cost. Demographic: Consider the typical age range and interests of passengers. Some cruises cater more to younger singles, while others are better suited for a more mature crowd.

Consider the typical age range and interests of passengers. Some cruises cater more to younger singles, while others are better suited for a more mature crowd. Onboard activities: Find out what social and entertainment options are available. Whether it’s dance classes, singles meet-ups or group excursions, these can greatly enhance your experience.

Find out what social and entertainment options are available. Whether it’s dance classes, singles meet-ups or group excursions, these can greatly enhance your experience. Cruise length and destinations: Think about how much time you want to spend at sea and where you want to go. Destinations can shape the social atmosphere of the cruise.

Think about how much time you want to spend at sea and where you want to go. Destinations can shape the social atmosphere of the cruise. Reputation: Read reviews from other solo cruisers to get a sense of their experiences and level of satisfaction with the cruise line.

Read reviews from other solo cruisers to get a sense of their experiences and level of satisfaction with the cruise line. Dining: Look for flexible dining options that allow you to enjoy meals with other singles or dine on your own if you prefer.

Set Sail Solo

Booking a singles cruise is an exciting way to embark on a new adventure, meet new people and enjoy some well-deserved ‘me time’. With so many options tailored to solo travelers, there’s never been a better time to set sail on your own. Happy cruising!