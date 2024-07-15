cruise foods and drinks

Navigating Cruise Cuisine

Taking a cruise is a wonderful way to vacation, whether for relaxation, reconnecting with friends or seeing the world. However, a cruise can come with its own unique set of challenges. If you fall ill or get injured while abroad, travel insurance like Global Rescue can be a lifesaver, offering medical evacuation and emergency assistance. To avoid needing such services, it’s crucial to be mindful of what you eat and drink on board. Here are ten foods and drinks you should avoid for your health and to enjoy your cruise to the fullest.

10 Foods and Drinks to Skip on a Cruise

1. Buffet Items Left Out Too Long

Buffet dining is convenient and abundant on cruises, but it can also be risky. Foods that are left out for extended periods can have bacteria, leading to foodborne illnesses. Hot foods should be kept hot, and cold foods should be kept cold. If you see food sitting at room temperature, it’s best to avoid it entirely.

You May Also Like: The Complete Guide to Passports From how to get a passport to what to do if you have dual citizenship, we answer every question you might have about passports. Tips and PlanningPreparation Related Search Topics (Ads)

2. Raw or Undercooked Seafood

Seafood is often a highlight of cruise dining, but consuming it raw or undercooked can pose significant health risks. Shellfish, in particular, can carry harmful bacteria and viruses. Stick to fully cooked options to reduce the risk of food poisoning.

3. Unpasteurized Dairy Products

While unpasteurized dairy products can offer a rich, fresh taste, they can also be a source of harmful bacteria. Pasteurized foods have been exposed to high temperatures to destroy harmful microbes and are always safe to eat. Before consuming any dairy products, make sure that all dairy products you have on board are pasteurized to avoid sickness.

4. Street Food at Ports of Call

Exploring local cuisine at ports of call is part of the adventure, but street food can be a gamble. Hygiene standards vary widely, and the food might not be prepared under the safest conditions. We recommend expressing caution when venturing out and trying foods that you are unfamiliar with in new locations.

5. Leafy Greens and Pre-Cut Fruits

Leafy greens and pre-cut fruits are healthy choices for your on-board dining–but they can be contaminated with bacteria if not handled properly. Unless you’re certain of the cleanliness and handling practices, it’s safer to consume whole fruits you peel yourself and cooked vegetables.

6. Ice in Beverages

Ice can be a hidden source of contamination, especially if it’s made from tap water in areas with unsafe drinking water. On board, make sure your ice is made from purified water. At ports, it’s best to avoid ice altogether. Be sure to ask for your drink to be served without ice.

7. Sushi from Questionable Sources

Sushi is a popular and delicious choice, but it can present risks. Consuming it from questionable sources can be dangerous due to the potential for bacteria in raw fish. Stick to sushi from reputable dining venues that adhere to strict food safety standards.

8. Undercooked Meat

Just like seafood, undercooked meat can be a breeding ground for bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli. Ensure all meats are cooked to the appropriate internal temperature to avoid any health risks.

9. Tap Water

Even on luxury cruises, the tap water might not always be safe to drink, especially when the ship is docked. Do your best to stick to bottled water for drinking and brushing your teeth to avoid potential contaminants.

10. Exotic Fruits and Vegetables

While it’s tempting to try exotic fruits and vegetables, they can sometimes cause digestive issues if your body isn’t accustomed to them. Introduce these foods slowly and in moderation to see how your body reacts and to reduce the risk of serious gastrointestinal reactions.

Sailing Smart

By being mindful of these foods and drinks, you can greatly reduce your risk of falling ill on your cruise. Remember, having travel insurance like Global Rescue can provide peace of mind and essential support if you encounter any health issues while enjoying your journey. Global Rescue provides the most reliable integrated medical, security, travel risk and crisis management services across the globe. Their teams of critical care paramedics, physicians, nurses and military special operations veterans are here to make sure you’re safe, healthy and taken care of wherever your next adventure takes you. Safe travels!