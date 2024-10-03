10 Foods & Drinks to Avoid in Paris

Avoid Stomach Bugs While Traveling

Paris is one of the most sought after vacation destinations in the world, known for its history, culture and of course, its incredible food options. However, while many dishes in Paris are worth savoring, there are certain foods and eating habits that tourists should avoid. From overpriced options to health and hygiene concerns, this article will explore ten foods that should be avoided while visiting Paris.

1. Chain Fast Food

While fast food chains are easily accessible and cheap, they are not the best use of your culinary time in Paris. Chains like McDonald’s and Subway are common around touristy areas, but they lack the unique flavors and culture of Parisian cuisine. We recommend that you opt for local foods so you can really take advantage of your time in Paris, giving you a more enriching and authentic experience.

2. Non-local Cuisine

One of the joys of visiting Paris is the opportunity to enjoy authentic French cuisine that you can’t get anywhere else in the world. Therefore, it’s best to avoid restaurants that offer non-local fare, particularly those catering to tourists. For example, pizza, sushi or burgers may be tempting, but these dishes are often overpriced and lack the authentic flavors that local specialties offer.

3. Excessive Pastries and Sweets

Is there anything more irresistible than French pastries? From croissants to pain au chocolate to macarons, the options are truly endless. But while they might be irresistible, make sure you enjoy these delicacies in moderation. It’s easy to overindulge, which can lead to discomfort, sluggishness and sickness, making your vacation significantly less enjoyable.

4. Pre-Made Sandwiches in Tourist Areas

Paris is known for delicious, gourmet sandwiches with incredible ingredients and flavors. However, we recommend not relying too much on these pre-made sandwiches, especially ones you can find around touristy areas. These sandwiches tend to be overpriced, lack freshness and are often made with lower-quality ingredients. Instead, look for freshly prepared sandwiches at local bakeries or boulangeries, where you can enjoy a delicious baguette filled with top-quality ingredients.

5. Room Service Meals

Although it may be convenient to order room service in your hotel, these meals are often overpriced and may not reflect the best of what Paris has to offer in terms of cuisine. In addition, staying in your hotel for a meal will prevent you from being able to explore the best of what Paris offers. To truly experience the best food, venture out to a nearby café or restaurant, even if it’s for a quick meal.

6. Undercooked or Raw Shellfish

While French seafood dishes are highly prized, use caution when consuming raw or undercooked shellfish like oysters and mussels, especially if you’re not familiar with them. Although fresh seafood is a highlight of French cuisine, there is always a risk that it might lead to foodborne illnesses. If you do wish to indulge, be sure to choose a reputable seafood restaurant where freshness is guaranteed.

7. Iced Coffee

There’s nothing better than iced coffee on a warm day. But if you live in Paris, chances are, you aren’t ordering your coffee iced. In fact, the way you order your coffee can reveal a lot about you and in some cases, give away that you’re a tourist. If you’re looking to do as the French do, we suggest ordering something strong and espresso-heavy without much fuss or extra added to it, such as an espresso, cafe au lait or cappuccino.

8. Unpasteurized Cheeses

It’s no secret that France is famous for its incredible variety of cheeses, many of which are unpasteurized. However, unpasteurized cheeses can be difficult for some travelers to digest, especially if they are not accustomed to them. For those who are lactose intolerant or have sensitive stomachs, it’s better to avoid these cheeses or consume them in moderation. Stick to pasteurized options or choose milder cheeses like Brie or Camembert that are easier on the digestive system.

9. Overcooked Steaks

When dining in Paris, it’s important to know that the French prefer their steaks cooked rare or medium-rare. If you prefer your steak well-done, be aware that asking for it this way might result in an overly tough piece of meat. Plus, ordering a steak well-done will be a dead giveaway that you’re a tourist, so if you’re trying to blend in and embrace the French lifestyle, reconsider how you order your steak.

10. Large Buffet Spreads

Buffet-style dining is not as common in Paris as it is in other parts of the world. If you do happen to come across a buffet at a restaurant or hotel, be careful: the quality may not be up to par. Large buffet spreads tend to prioritize quantity over quality, with food that is often left sitting out for extended periods. This can lead to both hygiene issues and a lackluster culinary experience. Buffets also won’t give you a particularly Parisian culinary experience, so we recommend avoiding them whenever possible.