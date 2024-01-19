Paradise Awaits

Bula, travelers, and welcome to one of the most fascinating destinations in the Pacific! Fiji is an island nation crammed with jungles, hidden waterfalls and white-sand beaches fringed with coconut palms.

As well as these idyllic island scenes, you’ll find traditional ways of life enduring, and no visit would be complete without a taste of kava and a glimpse of tribal life.

If you’re getting itchy feet thinking about escaping to these Pacific islands, check out this guide to help you put together the perfect Fiji vacation.

About Fiji

A Melanesian country in the South Pacific Ocean, Fiji’s islands blend volcanic landscapes and bright blue tropical waters. There are an endless number of things to do both in and out of the water, with mountains to climb, jungles to explore, vast reefs under the waves to snorkel or dive, and beaches to lounge on — there’s a reason why Fiji makes such a great destination for a beach Christmas.

Summed up, traveling to Fiji is equal parts adventure and relaxation.

The country’s history encompasses tribal warfare and cannibalism, but nowadays Fijians are renowned for their friendly and welcoming nature. You’ll be bombarded with smiles on arrival and will enjoy the Fijian hospitality which makes it possible to immerse yourself in the local culture and leave with newfound friends.

Top Things to Do

With 300 islands in the archipelago, you’ll never run out of places to go or things to do in Fiji. For a more exclusive experience, taking an Oceania cruise based around Fiji will give you access to more remote locales. But if you’re staying at a resort or hotel, here are some of the top attractions and activities for visitors to enjoy.

Snorkeling: Fiji is just as beautiful below the water as it is above. The miles of coral reefs around the islands are home to more than 1,500 species of fish — it’s a colorful marine bonanza. You can find snorkeling opportunities almost everywhere you go.

Fiji is just as beautiful below the water as it is above. The miles of coral reefs around the islands are home to more than 1,500 species of fish — it’s a colorful marine bonanza. You can find snorkeling opportunities almost everywhere you go. Visit Tavenui: Known as Fiji’s “Garden Island,” Tavenui is covered in lush, tangled jungle that is ripe for exploring. Check out the Bouma National Heritage Park and find your way to the Tavoro Waterfalls, keeping an eye out for bright tropical birds and flowers along the way.

Known as Fiji’s “Garden Island,” Tavenui is covered in lush, tangled jungle that is ripe for exploring. Check out the Bouma National Heritage Park and find your way to the Tavoro Waterfalls, keeping an eye out for bright tropical birds and flowers along the way. Firewalking ceremony: The traditional practice of Vilavilairevo, or firewalking, is a fascinating ceremony where men walk barefoot across hot stones. You can see the practice take place in some resorts, where the feat is demonstrated for tourists.

The traditional practice of Vilavilairevo, or firewalking, is a fascinating ceremony where men walk barefoot across hot stones. You can see the practice take place in some resorts, where the feat is demonstrated for tourists. Fiji Museum: Visiting a museum might not be high on your list of priorities when you are in an island paradise, but this one is worth the trip. The Fiji Museum tells the complete story of the country. Peer at cannibal forks, shell jewelry and artwork in exhibitions that reflect a history that spans 3,700 years.

Visiting a museum might not be high on your list of priorities when you are in an island paradise, but this one is worth the trip. The Fiji Museum tells the complete story of the country. Peer at cannibal forks, shell jewelry and artwork in exhibitions that reflect a history that spans 3,700 years. The Garden of the Sleeping Giant: This vast orchid garden contains up to 40 varieties of Asian orchids. The garden is a little oasis of calm, with a canopy-covered boardwalk taking you through the rainforest, across lily ponds and over landscaped lawns. The vanilla-scented orchids and zen-like atmosphere will lull you into complete relaxation!

This vast orchid garden contains up to 40 varieties of Asian orchids. The garden is a little oasis of calm, with a canopy-covered boardwalk taking you through the rainforest, across lily ponds and over landscaped lawns. The vanilla-scented orchids and zen-like atmosphere will lull you into complete relaxation! Nadi’s markets: The open-air souvenir markets in Nadi are the perfect place to shop for authentic Fijian crafts like wooden kava bowls and hand-painted saris.

The open-air souvenir markets in Nadi are the perfect place to shop for authentic Fijian crafts like wooden kava bowls and hand-painted saris. Mamanucas Islands: This string of roughly 20 islands is home to secluded resorts, bumping beach bars, and breathtaking beauty. Whatever it is you’re looking for, you can find it on one of the islands in this archipelago. There are dozens of activities on offer, from scuba diving to dolphin-watching to parasailing.

Best Time to Go

Fiji has a tropical marine climate, with temperatures that stay fairly uniform throughout the year. Therefore, the best time to go to Fiji is now — regardless of when that might be!

There is no bad time for Fiji vacations — the sea hovers between 70 and 78 degrees Fahrenheit all year round, meaning water activities are always on the agenda.

However, November to April is the wet season, when temperatures and humidity are higher and there is a greater risk of cyclones. May to October is the drier, cooler season when there is less rain and temperatures aren’t so sweltering.

August and October are some of the most popular months to visit Fiji’s islands, but this also means you will have to deal with high-season crowds and prices. Brave the heavy (but short) tropical downpours in the wet season if you want to escape the crowds and nab some great deals.

General Health

There are no vaccinations required for traveling to Fiji, but it is a good idea to make sure you are up to date on all your regular vaccinations such as tetanus and measles-mumps-rubella.

It’s also a good idea to get Hepatitis A and typhoid vaccinations, as there is a small risk of contracting these through contaminated food or water.

Zika is a risk in Fiji, so if you are pregnant or trying to conceive you should avoid traveling to the area. There are a few other mosquito-borne diseases in Fiji, so you should wear insect repellent where possible.

Budget

Tourism is a huge part of the economy in Fiji. Prices are typically mid-range, so budget travelers can find good deals with a little planning.

Accommodation: Ritzier resorts are expensive and attract the world’s rich and famous, but you can find much cheaper options with equally beautiful locations. Budget hotels start at around $30 USD a night for a double room. You might still get sea views for this price, just don’t expect all the amenities of a resort.

Ritzier resorts are expensive and attract the world’s rich and famous, but you can find much cheaper options with equally beautiful locations. Budget hotels start at around $30 USD a night for a double room. You might still get sea views for this price, just don’t expect all the amenities of a resort. Transport: If you don’t mind getting about on a bus, you will find this is a cheap and efficient form of transport. Traveling from Suva to Nadi, for example, costs around $25 USD for a four-hour trip.

If you don’t mind getting about on a bus, you will find this is a cheap and efficient form of transport. Traveling from Suva to Nadi, for example, costs around $25 USD for a four-hour trip. Food: You can eat for as little as $5 in casual restaurants, and mid-range restaurants start at around the $15 mark for a meal. Many accommodation options include meals, so you can take full advantage of this to save some money.

All up, Fiji is a very reasonably priced destination with priceless experiences on offer. So, what are you waiting for?

Go find your paradise in Fiji!