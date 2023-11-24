u2 sphere las vegas

Unbeatable U2 Vegas Experience

From December 2023 to February 2024, with potential new dates to be added, U2 will be performing at the Las Vegas Sphere, an innovative and futuristic concert venue. This highly anticipated event promises to be one of the biggest shows in music history, with a state-of-the-art spherical design that will provide an immersive experience for fans. But, this event comes at a cost, with ticket prices reaching up to $5000 per person for VIP packages. However, fear not, as this article will cover the top deals on U2 Vegas Sphere concert and hotel packages, allowing you to experience this epic show without breaking the bank.

VIP Hotel Packages

To fully enjoy your U2 Vegas Sphere experience, it is essential to have a comfortable and convenient place to stay. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of top VIP hotel deals that offer great value for money.

Located just minutes away from the Vegas Sphere, the luxurious 5-star Venetian Resort Las Vegas offers several packages for fans looking to enjoy a stay at the hotel in addition to seeing the big show. Their packages include:

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: VIP Floor Ticket

This package features a weekend-long itinerary filled with exclusive VIP events and perks, such as a fan exhibit where you can see U2’s iconic instruments and costumes up close. And when you’re not at the concert, you can relax and enjoy the hotel’s numerous amenities, including a spa, multiple pools and top restaurants.

As for the show, enjoy two floor tickets to the U2 Vegas Sphere concert and access to a VIP viewing area. Prices for this package start at around $1600 per person, but it offers an all-inclusive experience that is worth the splurge.

Plus, as a VIP package holder at The Venetian, you can also skip the long entry lines and have access to a dedicated VIP entrance for the concert, avoiding the need to line up early in the day to secure a good spot.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: VIP Sections 103-108

If you prefer to be up close to the stage without having to stand, the Venetian also offers a VIP package with seats in sections 103-108. These seats are on the lower level and provide an unobstructed view of the stage, making it a perfect option for those who want to enjoy the concert in comfort.

This package includes two tickets to the U2 Vegas Sphere concert, access to a VIP viewing area and entry to exclusive events throughout the weekend. Prices for this package start at around $1800 per person and have already sold out for a number of the concerts, so be sure to book early if you’re interested.

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas: VIP Sections 204-208

Available at the same price as the 103-108 package, the VIP sections 204-208 offer a slightly different experience. These seats are on the upper level but still provide a great view of the stage. Plus, all of the perks of being a VIP are included in this package, including a complimentary shuttle to the airport on Monday.

But that’s not all – as with any of the other packages at the Venetian for this event, you can access the VIP-only pre-show get-together in Zoo Station, featuring bar service, special screenings of U2 music videos and private shopping time.

Other Concert Deals

If you don’t need the VIP treatment, plenty of great deals are still available for the U2 Vegas Sphere concerts at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas. They have offers that include two nights of stay at the resort and two general admission tickets available at a lower cost, making it more affordable for those who don’t want to put as big of a dent in their wallets. Plus, you can take advantage of the resort’s many amenities, such as the spa, pool, restaurants and bars, during your stay.

Final Thoughts

U2 is sure to bring their A-game to these concerts at the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and with all of the different packages and deals available, there’s no reason not to make this a trip to remember. Whether you’re a die-hard fan or just someone looking for an unforgettable weekend in Vegas, don’t miss out on this opportunity to see one of the greatest bands of all time live in the iconic Vegas Sphere. Get your tickets and book your stay now – it’s going to be an experience you won’t want to miss!

